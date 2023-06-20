Russia Moves to Allow Convicts Join Army

Russian lawmakers have approved legislation allowing convicts to clear their criminal records in exchange for joining the country’s depleted military nearly 16 months into Russia’s war on Ukraine.

The move formalizes the recruitment of prisoners for the war in Ukraine, a practice spearheaded by the Wagner mercenary group last year before the Defense Ministry took over prison recruitment in early 2023.

The lower-house State Duma voted in favor of a package of bills, which would allow current and former convicts as well as suspected criminals to enlist with the Defense Ministry, in its second and third readings Tuesday.

If signed into law, the legislation would expunge the criminal records of those who join the Armed Forces once they complete their battlefield service or receive a state award.

Criminal records could be expunged earlier if the recruits are wounded or reach the retirement age of 65, the bill states.

“A significant number of citizens was revealed among those who wish to enter contract military service [but] with whom contracts cannot be signed,” reads a note accompanying one of the bills.