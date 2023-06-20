Georgia Overtakes Italy as Top Still Wine Importer to Russia – Kommersant

The South Caucasus nation of Georgia has become Russia’s top importer of still wine, the Kommersant business daily reported Tuesday, citing customs data.

Between January and May, still wine imports from Georgia rose by 63% year-on-year, helping it overtake Italy — which saw shipments rise by 31% year-on-year during the same period — as Russia’s top still wine importer.

In the first five months of 2023, Georgian wine producers shipped more than 24.15 million liters of still wine to Russia, compared to 23.3 million liters imported by Italian makers.