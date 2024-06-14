Moscow Brands Georgian National Legion ‘Terrorist Organization’

Russia has added the Georgian National Legion, a unit of volunteer soldiers fighting on the side of Ukraine, to its list of terrorist organizations, state media reported on Friday, citing the Federal Security Service (FSB).

“Based on the evidence collected by the FSB, the Southern District Military Court recognized the paramilitary formation Georgian National Legion as a terrorist organization,” the law enforcement agency’s press service was quoted as saying by the TASS news agency.

The FSB said members of the Georgian volunteer unit “are also involved in organizing sabotage and terrorist acts on Russian territory, torture of military personnel of the Russian Armed Forces and murders of civilians.”

The Georgian National Legion was founded in 2014 by Mamuka Mamulashvili, a military commander who fought in the 1992-1993 War in Abkhazia, in the First Chechen War and the 2008 Russo-Georgian War.

In February, a Moscow court arrested Mamulashvili in absentia on charges of recruiting mercenary fighters and inciting ethnic hatred. He is currently wanted by the Russian authorities.