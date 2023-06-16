Russian General 'Almost Certainly' Killed in Ukraine Attack – U.K. Intel

A Russian general was "almost certainly" killed in a strike on a command post in southern Ukraine this week, the British Defense Ministry said Friday.

Major General Sergei Goryachev would be "the first Russian general confirmed killed in Ukraine since the start of 2023," the British military said in an intelligence update on Twitter.

Goryachev is thought to have died in a rocket attack in the so-called “Vremivka ledge” in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk region, which is partially occupied by Moscow.

Russian war correspondent Yury Kotenok first reported the general's death on Monday.

“The joint military force believes the army has lost one of the brightest and most effective military leaders who combined the highest professionalism and personal courage today,” Kotenok wrote in a social media post, which has since been deleted.