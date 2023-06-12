Putin Mourns ‘Dear Friend’ Berlusconi’s Death

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday he was saddened by the death of his “dear friend” former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi.

Berlusconi, who dominated Italian public life for decades as a billionaire media mogul, businessman and prime minister, was confirmed to have died at a Milan hospital at age 86. He had been suffering from leukemia "for some time" and had recently developed a lung infection, according to Reuters.

“For me, Silvio was a cherished person, a true friend,” Putin wrote in a telegram of condolence to Italian President Sergio Mattarella, lauding Berlusconi’s “wisdom” and “balanced, forward-looking decisions.”

“His passing is an irreparable loss and a great sorrow,” Putin said in the telegram released by the Kremlin.

“During each of our meetings I was literally charged with his incredible life energy, optimism and sense of humor,” Putin continued.

Putin and Berlusconi have long enjoyed friendly personal ties, with frequent visits to each other and lavish gifts.