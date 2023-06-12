Pro-Kremlin Reporter Claims to Block Anti-War Telethon’s Donations

A reporter for the Kremlin-funded broadcaster RT claimed Monday to have blocked ruble-denominated donations for an anti-war telethon organized by exiled Russian independent media.

The outlets joined forces on the national holiday Russia Day for a day-long fundraiser in support of the 20,000 activists fined or detained for opposing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

RT correspondent Konstantin Pridybaylo said the Russian donation service Donatepay.ru blocked donations after he lodged a complaint over what he called a “terrorist collection.”

“Did the traitors think they can do anything?” Pridybaylo tweeted. “That they can get away with it? They can’t, don’t bet on it!”