Putin’s Daughters, Ex-Wife Own Property via Offshore Firms – Investigation

President Vladimir Putin had used a web of offshore companies to hand out homes near his residence outside Moscow to his ex-wife and daughters, the investigative outlet Proekt reported Thursday.

The media investigation is based on the emails of Putin’s former son-in-law Krill Shamalov that had been obtained through a massive data breach by other investigative outlets in 2020.

According to Proekt, the Putin-linked Cypriot offshore firm Ermira and the Panamanian companies Topsail Development and Dorrington Commercial had purchased land near Putin’s Novo-Ogaryovo residence in mid-2006.

Less than two years later in 2008, Putin handed power to his protege Dmitry Medvedev, who gave the presidency back to Putin in 2012 and the properties were re-registered under Shamalov’s name.

The leaked emails include discussions between Shamalov and Putin’s youngest daughter Katerina Tikhonova dating back to 2012 about renovations at one of the properties, which were estimated to cost nearly 9 million euros ($9.6 million).

In 2013, Shamalov emailed a notarized power of attorney granting near-total ownership of a neighboring property to Artur Ocheretny, the current husband of Putin’s ex-wife Lyudmila Putina-Ocheretnaya.

Ocheretny and Shamalov had also purchased luxury villas in the French coastal resort of Biarritz, where residents had witnessed Putina-Ocheretnaya “out in the open” with Tikhonova.

Putin’s oldest daughter Maria Vorontsova was believed to have moved into two Ermira-owned homes next to Novo-Ogaryovo after marrying Dutch businessman Jorrit Faassen. Those properties were registered in 2013 under Ermira’s subsidiary, the British Virgin Islands-based Berocci Investments.