Georgia Leader Says Russia Sanctions Would 'Devastate' Economy

Georgia's prime minister told an international forum Wednesday that his government cannot afford to impose sanctions on Russia over the Ukraine war as they would "devastate" the economy.

Facing international criticism, Irakli Garbashvili strongly defended his country's reluctance to take action against its giant neighbor which occupied about 20% of Georgian territory in a 2008 war.

Garbashvili's government has refused to impose economic sanctions and direct flights from Russia to Georgia resumed last week sparking opposition protests at Tbilisi airport.

"Not only would we harm Georgia, but we would also devastate our economy and jeopardize the interests of our country and our people if we were to impose any form of economic sanctions on Russia," Garbashvili told the Qatar Economic Forum.

He estimated bilateral trade with Russia is worth about $1 billion a year.