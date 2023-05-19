1 in 3 Students Looking to Leave Russia – Survey

One out of three Russian students have expressed a desire to leave the country in an unpublished Kremlin survey, the iStories investigative outlet reported Thursday.

Forty-four percent of the polled students described the state of affairs in wartime Russia as a “crisis,” while 32% described it as a “collapse/breakdown.”

Fear and anxiety ranked first at 36% when the students were asked to associate an emotion with Russia, according to iStories.

Just one-quarter named hope as the emotion they associate with Russia, while one in five chose resentment and disappointment and 12-14% chose respect, pride and trust.

Between 14-24% of students at most of the surveyed universities expressed the wish to leave Russia, iStories reported. This figure jumped to 58% at Moscow’s top-ranked Higher School of Economics (HSE).