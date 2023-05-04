Russian Billionaires Line Up to Buy Yandex – Reports

Several Russian billionaires are vying to buy the majority stake in the domestic entity of splintered tech giant Yandex, independent media reported Thursday, citing five unnamed sources familiar with negotiations.

Sanctions over Russia’s war in Ukraine have forced Yandex, once the crown jewel of Russia's tech sector, to split into two new companies: one overseeing its operations in Russia and a second Amsterdam-based firm that will focus on new technologies for the international market.

According to the news websites Meduza and The Bell, the new owners of Russia’s biggest search engine and browser could become known in the coming weeks.

Oil magnate Vagit Alekperov and steel tycoon Alexei Mordashov were shortlisted as Yandex’s likely buyers.

Alekperov, Mordashov and Russia’s wealthiest man Vladimir Potanin reportedly responded to the Yandex consultants’ proposal to participate in a consortium to buy a controlling stake in the company.