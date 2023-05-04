Russia Opens ‘Justifying Terrorism’ Case Over Play About ISIS Brides

Russian authorities have opened a criminal case on charges of “justifying terrorism” over theatre director Yevgeniya (Zhenya) Berkovich’s award-winning play about Russian Islamic State brides, her mother said Thursday.

Berkovich’s mother, activist Yelena Efros, said the case was opened in connection with the play, “Tiercel the Brave Falcon,” which tells the stories of real Russian women who arranged online marriages with members of the Islamic State terrorist group and looked to escape to Syria to join their husbands.

Berkovich was detained in Moscow on Thursday, the OVD-Info rights project reported, though it remains unclear whether she is the main suspect in the case or merely a witness.

Police carried out searches at Efros’ house and at the St. Petersburg apartment of Berkovich’s 88-year-old grandmother, writer Nina Katerli.

The play’s author Svetlana Petriychuk was also detained at Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport, according to OVD-Info.

“I don’t know how the search in my house is connected with a play that is on in Moscow. My granddaughter lives there and rarely visits [me],” the St. Petersburg-based news website Fontanka cited Katerli as saying.

“Tiercel the Brave Falkon” was awarded two Golden Mask awards, Russia’s most prestigious theater prize, for best playwright’s work and best costume design in 2022.

The play has been performed by Berkovich’s Moscow-based independent theater company Docheri Soso.

The Islamic State is on Russia's registry of banned terrorist and extremist organizations.