Russian Anti-War Activist’s Son Held in ‘Prison Conditions’ in Juvenile Detention

A jailed Russian anti-war activist’s teenage son is being kept in “prison conditions” in juvenile detention away from the rest of his family, media reported Tuesday.

Natalia Filonova, 61, is awaiting trial in the Far East republic of Buryatia on charges of assaulting police with a ballpoint pen. Filonova’s preliminary hearing was scheduled to be held Tuesday.

Filonova’s adult children took in her adopted son Vladimir Alaykin, 16, when she was placed in pre-trial detention in November, her friend and fellow activist Nadezhda Nizovkina told Russia’s independent news site Holod.

But child services soon took Alaykin, who has a disability, into juvenile detention and have not returned him to his family since December.