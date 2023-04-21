Russia Replaces Baltic, Pacific Fleet Commanders

Russia has appointed new commanders of both its Baltic and Pacific fleets, the state-run Interfax news agency reported Friday, citing sources.

Admiral Viktor Liina, the former commander of Russia's Baltic Fleet, will now head the country's Pacific Fleet headquartered in the Far East port of Vladivostok, according to Interfax.

Liina’s predecessor in the Pacific, admiral Sergey Avakyants, 65, will reportedly be retired after reaching the maximum permitted age for military service.

The reshuffle coincides with the conclusion of surprise military drills in the Sea of Japan, the Sea of Okhotsk and the Bering Sea, which were ordered by Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu last week.

Liina, 54, was appointed as head of the Baltic Fleet in October 2021 after serving as deputy chief of the General Staff of Russia's Armed Forces for two years. Prior to that, he served as the deputy commander of the Black Sea Fleet.

In the Baltic, Liina will reportedly be replaced by 54-year-old vice admiral Vladimir Vorobyov, who will take on the post after serving as deputy chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

Vorobyov, who was made an admiral by President Vladimir Putin in February, has previously served in Russia’s Northern and Baltic fleets.