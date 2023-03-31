Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

U.S. Envoy: Russia 'Should Not Be' Permanent Security Council Member

By AFP
Linda Thomas-Greenfield, Representative of the United States to the United Nations. John Minchillo / AP / TASS

As Ukraine marked the first anniversary of the mass killing of Ukrainian civilians by Russian forces in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield has made the case that Russia "should not be" a permanent member of the UN Security Council in an interview with AFP.

"Russia is a permanent member of the Security Council. It shouldn't be, because of what it is doing in Ukraine, but the [UN] charter does not allow for a change in its permanent membership," Thomas-Greenfield said on Thursday from Costa Rica, where she was attending a democracy summit.

Russia is also set to assume the rotating presidency of the Security Council on Saturday for a month.

The U.S. ambassador said she expected Russia to behave "professionally" during its presidency but also expressed doubts, saying Washington thought Moscow would "seek opportunities to advance their disinformation campaign against Ukraine, the United States, and all of our allies."

"At every opportunity, we will raise our concerns about Russia's actions," she added, reiterating Washington's condemnation of Moscow's "war crimes and human rights violations" in Ukraine.

Read more about: United Nations , U.S.

Read more

joint commitment

Arctic Nations Pledge to Fight Global Warming Despite Rising Tensions

Global warming, untapped resources, new maritime routes and the future of local populations topped the agenda of the meeting in Reykjavik.
dismissive attitude

Russian Intelligence Calls U.S. Cyber Attack Claims 'Nonsense'

"Reading this nonsense is an occupation of little interest," the SVR said of the U.S. executive order.
'step forward'

Biden Summit Offer Hailed in Moscow as Win for Putin

Russian officials believe the invitation signals that Moscow is finally being treated with the respect it deserves.
opinion Bruno Maçães

Syria and Now Iran: How the U.S. Is Driving Russia South

Trump’s decision to end Iran oil waivers will shift Russia's foreign policy down south.