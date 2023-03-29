St. Petersburg Man Given 5 Years for Comments Made on Archeology Forum

A St. Petersburg court has sentenced a 54-year-old man to five-and-a-half years in prison for spreading “fakes” about the Russian army and for “calling for extremist activities,” local news website Fontanka reported on Wednesday.

The case is the first time strict war censorship laws have been used in Russia's second city since their introduction last year, though the sentence handed down by the court was far more lenient than the nine-and-a-half years requested by the state prosecutor.

Oleg Belousov was arrested in June after he was reported to the authorities for critical comments he made about the war in Ukraine on social media platform Vkontakte.

“Putin is traitor number one, who plundered the country and is a war criminal. And who started these murders? Putler. Can the Russian-speaking cities of Kharkiv and Mariupol be demolished?” wrote Belousov in an online forum for hobby archeologists.