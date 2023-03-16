Kremlin Critic Kara-Murza Unable to Attend Trial Due to Ill Health

Russian opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza, who faces up to 25 years in jail on charges including treason, was too unwell to attend his hearing on Thursday, his lawyer said.

His high-profile trial is the latest in a string of cases against opposition voices in Russia in a crackdown that has intensified since President Vladimir Putin sent troops to Ukraine last year.

"Today's hearing of the Moscow city court did not take place because Vladimir Kara-Murza could not be brought to court from the pre-trial detention center due to a significant deterioration of his health," lawyer Vadim Prokhorov said on Facebook.

He added that Kara-Murza has a nerve condition called polyneuropathy that was a "consequence of two severe poisonings in 2015 and 2017."

Prokhorov said that "even the doctors of the Russian prison system are beginning to worry" and said he would be making a request for Kara-Murza to be examined and treated "in a civilian hospital."