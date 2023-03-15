Putin Calls to Step Up Fight Against Destabilization

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday called on prosecutors to increase pressure on "attempts to destabilize" Russia's domestic situation amid the Ukraine offensive.

Moscow has heightened its crackdown on critical voices since sending troops to Ukraine last year, introducing new legislation to silence dissent.

"I ask you to react harshly to attempts to destabilize the socio-political situation in the country," Putin said during a meeting with the Russian Prosecutor General's Office.

"Prosecutors should be more active in countering extremism," Putin added.

Moscow has used the extremist label to target opposition figures and civil society organizations.

The organization of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was in 2021 labeled "extremist," enabling the detention of several of his supporters and others to be sent into exile abroad.