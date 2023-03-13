Kremlin Critic Kara-Murza's Treason Trial Begins Behind Closed Doors

The closed-door trial of Russian opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza, who faces up to two decades in prison on treason charges for comments made criticizing the Kremlin, opened in Moscow on Monday.

Kara-Murza's trial is the latest in a string of cases against opposition voices in Russia in a crackdown that has intensified since President Vladimir Putin sent troops to invade Ukraine last year.

The activist was charged over remarks he made critical of Moscow during three public engagements abroad, his lawyer told the TASS news agency, stressing that the comments "did not pose a threat to the country."

If found guilty, Kara-Murza could face up to 20 years in prison.

"A true Russian patriot, he stands accused of high treason for his tireless fight for a Putin-free Russia," his wife, Yevgenia Kara-Murza wrote on social media.

Kara-Murza was detained in April last year on charges of disseminating what the authorities considered to be "fake news" about the Russian army.

The case against him was launched following an address he made to members of the lower house of the Arizona legislature last March in which he discussed Russia's Ukraine offensive.

In August 2022, Kara-Murza was accused of being affiliated with an "undesirable organization" for participating in a conference in support of political prisoners.

He was also added to Russia's foreign agent list — a label reminiscent of the "enemy of the people" branding that was used during Soviet times to isolate dissidents.