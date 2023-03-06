Russia Deems Transparency International ‘Undesirable' Organization

Russia has added global anti-corruption watchdog Transparency International to its list of “undesirable” organizations, the Prosecutor General's Office announced on Monday.

“Formally declaring itself an organization that fights corruption around the globe, it interferes in the internal affairs of the Russian Federation, which threatens the constitutional order and the security of the Russian Federation,” the Prosecutor General's Office said in a statement published on its Telegram channel.

Organizations labeled “undesirable” by the Russian authorities are legally compelled to dissolve themselves as legal entities in the country, and any individual who cooperates with a so-called “undesirable” group runs the risk of felony charges.

Transparency International, which has consistently ranked Russia as one of the 50 most corrupt states in the world, has not yet responded to the designation.