Russia’s Wagner Mercenary Group Launches Youth Club in St. Petersburg

Russia’s Wagner mercenary group has launched a youth club aimed at fostering patriotism and preparing young Russians for military service.

The club, called Wagneryonok (“Junior Wagnerite”), is based at the Wagner Center, the group’s glass-fronted headquarters and technology center that opened in St. Petersburg in November.

Wagneryonok is headed by recent high-school graduate Alexander Tronin, a former member of St. Petersburg’s youth parliament, and currently has 60 members.

“Almost every day people write to us. We try to accept everyone," the group’s deputy head, Kirill Ovchinnikov, told the state-run RIA Novosti news agency Friday.

Wagneryonok’s activities include holding patriotic events and providing assistance to the families of volunteer fighters in Ukraine, according to RIA Novosti.