Russia Faces Looming Foreign Investment Crisis, Oligarch Warns

Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska has warned the country faces an impending financial crisis and used his appearance at an economic forum in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk on Thursday to urge the Kremlin to ease its rules on foreign investment in the country’s economy.

“There will already be no money next year. We will need foreign investors,” Interfax quoted Deripaska as saying.

“They will be looking at how Russian investors are making money, what their [operational] conditions are. If we don’t create [good] conditions and don't ensure the attractiveness of our market, then we will just keep dreaming,” he added.

To attract foreign investors, Deripaska said the Russian authorities needed to ensure “the rule of law.”