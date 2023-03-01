Russian Tech Giant VK Orders Employees to Return From Abroad

Russian tech giant VK has effectively banned employees from working abroad permanently, state news agencies reported Wednesday, citing a company letter to workers.

VK, which employs more than 10,000 people, owns the popular Mail.ru email and news services as well as the VKontakte and Odnoklassniki social networks, among others.

Its letter to employees comes as Russian officials weigh tactics for luring back the tens of thousands of skilled IT workers who fled the country last year over the invasion of Ukraine.

VK workers must work from Russia in order to “be in the same context with users and understand their needs,” the company’s letter states, according to a copy obtained by the TASS news agency.

The company's press service told TASS that while both remote work and hybrid work are still permitted, full-scale remote work "with all accesses, including working with user data, is possible only from the territory of Russia."