Viagra Maker Halts Russia Deliveries

Viagra’s brand owner has suspended deliveries of the erectile dysfunction pill to Russia, the country’s Industry and Trade Ministry said Wednesday.

The U.S. pharmaceutical corporation Viatris had notified Russia of the suspension as far back as early 2022 following Moscow’s initial invasion of Ukraine, the ministry told Interfax.

Russia’s Industry and Trade Ministry said domestic manufacturers have the capacity to produce their own versions of Viagra based on past clinical trials organized in the country.

Russia’s Health Ministry said pharmacies are not experiencing shortages of generic medication that contains the substance called Sildenafil, which is sold under the brand name Viagra.

Russian pharmaceuticals increased production of drugs containing Sildenafil by 11% in January-September 2022, according to Interfax.

Sales of the medication that treats sexual dysfunction went up by 15% over the same period, the news agency added.

Other studies cited by the Kommersant business daily say Russians bought 2.7 million erectile dysfunction pills in mid-2022, an 88% jump from the same time in 2021.