U.S. Warns Citizens to Leave Russia, Citing Risk of Draft

The U.S. Embassy in Moscow has urged its citizens to leave Russia “immediately” due to a slew of security risks that include possible forced enlistment into the Russian army.

“U.S. citizens residing or traveling in Russia should depart immediately,” the embassy said in a travel advisory Sunday.

It pointed to the “unpredictable consequences” of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine for Americans in the country, which include mobilization or conscription into the Russian military for dual citizens.

“Russia may refuse to acknowledge dual nationals’ U.S. citizenship, deny their access to U.S. consular assistance, subject them to mobilization, prevent their departure from Russia, and/or conscript them.”