As Russia’s Losses in Ukraine Spike, Those Tracking the Deaths Are Overwhelmed

An independent media outlet tallying the number of Russian military fatalities in Ukraine advertised this week for volunteers because — for the first time since the start of the war — it did not have enough people to process the incoming reports of deaths.

Mediazona’s staffing issues are just one of a series of recent indicators that Russia is suffering particularly high casualties in Ukraine as it intensifies military efforts ahead of what some believe is an imminent offensive.

“Over the past two to three weeks, we’ve noticed the number of reports [of killed soldiers] has begun to rise,” Mediazona data journalist Maxim Litavrin told The Moscow Times.

“This does not mean that all these people died during this time, but the increase is linked to intensified activity on the frontlines.”

While the Kremlin does not provide official casualty figures — making any accurate assessment of Russia’s human losses in the Ukraine war extremely difficult — analysts who spoke to The Moscow Times believe there has likely been a sharp uptick in the number of Russian soldiers dying in Ukraine in recent weeks.

Mediazona, which uses public sources to compile a database of killed soldiers, said on Jan. 27 that its staff had confirmed the deaths of 876 Russian soldiers in the previous 10 days.

This was “one of the highest indicators” for the entire war, according to the outlet, which collaborates with the BBC Russian Service in tracking Russian deaths.

“We simply don’t have enough time to process the information,” Litavrin said when asked why Mediazona was now looking for more volunteers.

Russia has stepped up its assault on eastern Ukraine’s Bakhmut, the epicenter of the current fighting in Ukraine, which has likely fueled a rising casualty rate.

After months of deadly artillery duels, Russia has appeared this week to be edging toward encircling the largely destroyed city.

Some reports suggest that battles near the town of Vuhledar in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region have also resulted in major losses for Russia.