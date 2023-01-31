‘Harry Potter’ Films Removed From Russian Streaming Services

The "Harry Potter" movies will disappear from Russian streaming services from Wednesday as Russians continue to face dwindling access to Western-made films and television following the invasion of Ukraine.

Kinopoisk and Amediateka, two of Russia’s largest movie platforms, announced last week that Tuesday is the last day when the wizard franchise based on the widely beloved book series would be available.

“The licensing rights to movies in the Harry Potter universe end as planned on Jan. 31,” the RBC news website quoted Amediateka as saying.

Amediateka had tried but was unable to extend the licensing rights to the Harry Potter franchise, RIA Novosti has reported, citing an unnamed representative from Russia’s streaming sector.