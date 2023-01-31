Support The Moscow Times!
‘Harry Potter’ Films Removed From Russian Streaming Services

Updated:
Still from "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone." kinopoisk.ru

The "Harry Potter" movies will disappear from Russian streaming services from Wednesday as Russians continue to face dwindling access to Western-made films and television following the invasion of Ukraine.

Kinopoisk and Amediateka, two of Russia’s largest movie platforms, announced last week that Tuesday is the last day when the wizard franchise based on the widely beloved book series would be available.

“The licensing rights to movies in the Harry Potter universe end as planned on Jan. 31,” the RBC news website quoted Amediateka as saying.

Amediateka had tried but was unable to extend the licensing rights to the Harry Potter franchise, RIA Novosti has reported, citing an unnamed representative from Russia’s streaming sector.

The latest restrictions come after two of Russia’s largest e-book distributors pulled the "Harry Potter" books from their stores on a request from copyright holders last spring.

The "Harry Potter" films are produced and distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, which alongside other Hollywood studios suspended theatrical releases in Russia in response to the Ukraine invasion.

Hollywood’s exit has played a key role in “Cheburashka,” a Russian reboot of the famed Soviet cartoon, becoming Russia’s highest-grossing film of all time just one month after its theatrical release.

