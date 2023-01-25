U.S. to Provide 31 Abrams Tanks to Ukraine Amid Russian Warnings

The United States announced Wednesday that it would provide 31 Abrams tanks to help Ukraine repel Russia's forces, mirroring a similar move announced earlier in the day by Germany and in spite of dire warnings against escalating the conflict from Moscow.

The twin announcements will come as a major relief for Kyiv which has pleaded for months for heavy Western tanks to aid its forces repel the Russian invasion.

The U.S. pledge came hours after Germany — which reportedly sought a U.S. commitment of tanks before agreeing to send its own — approved the long-sought delivery of its powerful Leopard 2s to Ukraine.

Unlike the German tanks, however, the M1 Abrams will be procured with Ukraine assistance funding rather than directly drawn from existing U.S. stocks, meaning they will not arrive on the battlefield for months.

U.S. President Joe Biden, who spoke with key European allies about supporting Kyiv's fight Wednesday, delivered an address from the White House on the US tank deliveries in which he stressed American tanks were not an "offensive threat to Russia."

The move is a significant reversal for the U.S. after defense officials repeatedly described the Abrams as ill-suited for the task at hand.

"Tanks are complex systems that require a significant amount of training and maintenance," the official said, and the United States "will begin now to work to establish a comprehensive training program."