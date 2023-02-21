Russia Demands U.S. Withdraw ‘Soldiers and Equipment’ From Ukraine 

The Russian Foreign Ministry summoned the U.S. ambassador on Tuesday over what it called “Washington’s expanding involvement” in the war in Ukraine, the Interfax news agency reported.

The Foreign Ministry served a notice to the U.S. Ambassador to Moscow Lynne Tracy, accusing Washington of supplying weapons to the Armed Forces of Ukraine as well as sharing information on Russia’s military and civilian infrastructure with Kyiv.

“In this regard, the ambassador has been informed of the counter-productivity of the current aggressive U.S. course,” a Foreign Ministry statement said.

The ministry also demanded the U.S. withdraw "soldiers and equipment" from Ukraine — a reference to Western military assistance to the country.