Ukraine Admits Pullout from Soledar, Captured By Russia

Ukraine's military conceded to AFP Wednesday that its troops had pulled out of town of Soledar in the eastern Donetsk region, which Russian forces said they captured earlier this month.

"After months of heavy fighting, including over the past weeks, the Armed Forces of Ukraine left (Soledar) and retreated along the outskirts to pre-prepared positions," said military spokesman Serhiy Cherevaty.

Cherevaty did not disclose to AFP when Ukrainian troops had withdrawn from Soledar but he said the maneuver had been carefully planned.

The Russian mercenary group Wagner, which claimed to have spearheaded the offensive for Soledar, said it had captured the town on Jan. 11.