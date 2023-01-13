Exiled Russians’ Properties Should Be Seized, Lawmakers Say

Russians who criticize their country after fleeing abroad should have their remaining property confiscated, lawmakers proposed Friday in an apparent effort to increase pressure on exiled anti-war Russians.

Vyacheslav Volodin, speaker of the lower-house State Duma, said “scoundrels” who have left the country can still face criminal prosecution for “insulting Russia, its inhabitants, soldiers and officers.”

“The scoundrels who left live comfortably thanks to our country. While abroad, they rent out real estate and continue to receive royalties at the expense of Russian citizens,” Volodin wrote on the Telegram messaging app. Telegram.

“At the same time, they allow themselves to pour dirt on Russia in public and insult our soldiers and officers.”

“According to Russian law, such statements can be viewed as calls for extremism, rehabilitation of Nazism or discrediting the Armed Forces,” he wrote.

Volodin said amending Russia’s Criminal Code with a clause on property confiscation would be the “correct” punishment for exiled anti-war Russians found guilty of these offenses.