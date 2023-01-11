Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Russian Pro-War Voices Lukewarm on Sidelined Commander’s Promotion

Colonel General Alexander Lapin. Yegor Aleyev / TASS

Russia's widely read pro-war bloggers offered mixed reactions to the promotion of Colonel-General Alexander Lapin, a senior military officer who was widely blamed for Russia’s battlefield retreats in the second half of 2022.

Russian media reported Tuesday that Lapin, 59, was named chief of the General Staff of the Ground Forces, an appointment neither confirmed nor denied by the Kremlin. 

Lapin previously led Russia's Central Military District from 2017 until late October 2022, when he was reportedly removed from his post after facing intense criticism for Russian withdrawals in the face of a Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Here’s how pro-war bloggers reacted to the news:

— Igor Girkin, aka Igor Strelkov, former Russian intelligence officer who led pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine in 2014:

“Lapin’s promotion is, to put it mildly, a mistake.”

“The problem isn’t his commanding qualities (if they exist at all), but that it was under his command that our troops suffered a heavy defeat in Balakleya and Izium, having left almost 10 cities and ‘regrouped’ from the Kharkiv region as a result.”

“Promoting this is a savage demonstration of the Russian Defense Ministry leadership’s own invincibility.”

— Mikhail Zvinchuk of the Rybar Telegram channel:

“Lapin’s resignation under public pressure was not only not accepted, but the Supreme [leader Putin] himself insisted that Lapin stay because ‘people follow him’.”

“They couldn’t make a lightning rod out of the ex-commander of the Central Military District. Maybe his appointment to the Ground Forces will change something.”

— Vladlen Tatarsky, prominent war blogger:

“I think a structure like command of the Ground Forces is an absolutely useless institution. The General Staff of the Ground Forces and the General Staff will simply duplicate each other’s functions.”

“It’s good that Lapin is back from his sick leave, it’s just a shame he’s returning to a useless post. He belongs on the front line.”

— Roman Alekhin, volunteer:

“This appointment shows that the hate and hype [toward Lapin] did not affect the president’s construction of a balanced power structure, though it may have accelerated a number of reforms and replacements.”

“As with many modern generals, there were and are complaints about Lapin since he, like everyone else, was preparing for [war] using old rules and standards. But, unlike many, Lapin has been called a ‘trench general,’ meaning that he was often in the trenches, that is, trying to absorb and address gaps in his understanding of the new war.”

“Hopefully this experience will now help him command all the ground troops.”

Read more about: Ukraine war

Read more

Civilian courage

In Photos: Ukrainians Remain Defiant Amid Russian Missile Strikes

The Kremlin has responded with fury to the attack on the Crimean Bridge on Saturday, launching a devastating series of missile attacks on Ukrainian cities...
news

Putin Tells IAEA's Grossi Moscow is 'Open to Dialogue' on Ukraine Nuclear Plant

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday told UN nuclear agency chief Rafael Grossi he was "open to dialogue" on Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in...
longstanding allies

Explainer: Is the Belarus-Russia ‘Joint Military Group’ a Threat to Ukraine?

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko claimed Monday that Ukraine was readying an attack on Belarus and announced the formation of a “joint military...
Shut Down

Russian IT Firms Fear Equipment Shortages as Western Sanctions Bite

Russian companies have reportedly called on the government for help purchasing “tens of thousands of servers.”