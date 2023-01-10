Russia Builds New Moscow Housing Complex for Foreign Diplomats, Press Corps

Moscow has constructed a housing complex for foreign diplomats and journalists, state media reported Monday, in a move reminiscent of the Soviet practice of assigning living and working quarters for expats.

The project sprang up as Russia finds itself internationally isolated and under unprecedented Western sanctions for launching a full-scale invasion of neighboring Ukraine last year.

“This complex is designed as a priority to accommodate employees of diplomatic missions, international organizations, consular offices and foreign media correspondents,” GlavUpDK, the company that services foreign diplomatic and corporate offices, told the state-run RIA Novosti news agency.

The nine-story building is located in southwestern Moscow’s so-called embassy row, according to GlavUpDK, a commercial subsidiary of the Russian Foreign Ministry.