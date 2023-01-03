Pro-Kremlin Crowds in Russia Mourn Soldiers Killed in Ukraine Strike

Pro-government Russians came out onto the streets of towns across Samara region Tuesday to mourn local soldiers killed in the Ukrainian city of Makiivka in a missile attack on New Year’s Eve. Hundreds of pro-war Russians attended gatherings in the Volga river cities of Samara and Tolyatti, according to local media reports. “I haven’t slept for 3 days, and Samara hasn’t slept… this is very difficult and scary, But we can’t be broken,” said female activist Yekaterina Kolotovkina in a speech to those who assembled in Samara, according to a video posted online. The Russian Ministry of Defense said Monday that 63 soldiers were killed in a Ukrainian strike on a vocational school being used as a temporary barracks in Makiivka, making the attack one of the deadliest single incidents of the war so far. But some fear the death toll could be even higher with pro-war bloggers suggesting the real total could be several hundred and the Ukrainian Armed Forces estimating 400 fatalities.

The demonstrations in Samara, Tolyatti and other towns in the region were a rare public show of Russian grief and anger over the human toll of the invasion of Ukraine. However, attendees appeared to come from pro-government groups, with lots of flags from pro-Kremlin groups visible in photos, including those from the ruling United Russia party. Some 200 people laid roses and wreaths in a central square in the city of Samara — where some of the servicemen came from — as an Orthodox priest recited a prayer. Soldiers also fired a gun salute at the commemoration. Russia has not officially released any details about those killed in Makiivka, but they are believed to be men drafted as part of the country’s “partial” mobilization drive. The governor of Russia’s Samara region said Monday that mobilized soldiers from Samara were among those killed. “Grief unites us,” Kolotovkina, who is the wife of a Russian general, told the assembled men and women.