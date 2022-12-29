Ukrainian Missile Reportedly Hits Belarus

A Ukrainian S-300 missile has reportedly landed on the territory of Ukraine's neighbor and staunch Moscow ally Belarus, the Belarusian state news agency Belta reported on Thursday.

"Today, between 10.00 and 11.00, a Ukrainian missile fell from the territory of Ukraine to the territory of Belarus," the report says.

No casualties or damage have been reported so far.

The Belarus military and investigators were dispatched to the site of impact, President Alexander Lukashenko's press service said on Telegram, though it didn't specify where in Belarus that was.

"The president was immediately informed," the report said.