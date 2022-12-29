Ukrainian Missile Reportedly Hits Belarus

A Ukrainian S-300 missile has reportedly landed on the territory of Ukraine's neighbor and staunch Moscow ally Belarus, the Belarusian state news agency Belta reported on Thursday.
"Today, between 10.00 and 11.00, a Ukrainian missile fell from the territory of Ukraine to the territory of Belarus," the report says.
No casualties or damage have been reported so far.
The Belarus military and investigators were dispatched to the site of impact, President Alexander Lukashenko's press service said on Telegram, though it didn't specify where in Belarus that was.
"The president was immediately informed," the report said.
Lukashenko is an ally of Moscow and has supported its invasion of Ukraine, allowing Russian troops to launch part of their February invasion from its territory after Moscow and Minsk conducted joint military drills close to the country's border with Ukraine as a smokescreen for the Russian army's build-up of troops.
The Belarusian army has not so far participated in the Russian invasion, though in October Lukashenko issued a warning to the Kyiv government against touching "even a meter of our territory with their dirty hands."
This is the second time since the start of the war that a Ukrainian missile has entered a country other than Russia — on Nov. 15, a Ukrainian missile landed in Poland leaving two people dead in what was later widely accepted to have been an air defense missile that had missed its incoming target.