Documentaries on Russian Opposition, Climate Change Shortlisted for Oscars

Two documentaries about prominent Russian opposition figures and a film on life in the Russian Arctic are among the titles shortlisted for the 95th Oscars released by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Wednesday.

Daniel Roher’s “Navalny,” which explores the events following the Kremlin critic's nerve-agent poisoning in August 2020, was shortlisted in the Documentary Feature Film category.

Roher’s film, which premiered in January this year, previously won the Documentary Audience prize and Festival Favorite awards at the prestigious Sundance Film Festival and is considered among the frontrunners for the Academy Awards category in which it is shortlisted.