Wagner Boss: Women Should Also Get Early Jail Release to Fight in Ukraine

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Kremlin-linked businessman and Wagner Group founder, has voiced his support for commuting the sentences of female prisoners in Russia who agree to fight in Ukraine, according to a Wednesday press release.

Women could serve "not only as nurses and signallers but also in sabotage groups and sniper pairs," Prigozhin said, adding that he had been working toward that end for some time. "There is resistance, but I think we'll get there,” the boss of Russia's largest private military company said.

Prigozhin said his statement came in response to a letter he received from Vyacheslav Vegner, a member of parliament in Russia's Sverdlovsk region, in which Vegner proposed the idea of recruiting female as well as male recruits from prisons in his region.

The plan echoes an already well-documented Wagner Group recruitment drive personally spearheaded by Prigozhin that offered male prisoners commuted sentences in return for six months' military service in Ukraine.