U.S. to Provide Patriot Missile System to Ukraine in Significant Win for Kyiv

The United States on Wednesday confirmed it would provide Ukraine with the advanced Patriot air defense system to help counter Moscow's relentless aerial attacks.

The system is part of $1.85 billion in assistance unveiled in parallel with a visit to Washington by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, his first trip outside the country since Russia invaded in February.

The announcement is a significant victory for Kyiv, which has repeatedly pushed Washington for the Patriot system, and a strong sign of U.S. support for Ukraine that will help boost the country's defenses.

"Today's assistance for the first time includes the Patriot Air Defense System, capable of bringing down cruise missiles, short-range ballistic missiles, and aircraft at a significantly higher ceiling than previously provided air defense systems," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

Ukraine's air defenses have played a key role in protecting the country from strikes and preventing Moscow's forces from gaining control of the skies.

But as Russia faced increasing setbacks on the ground, it began systematically targeting critical infrastructure in Ukraine in attacks that have disrupted electricity, water and heat to millions of people.

Made by Raytheon, the MIM-104 Patriot is a surface-to-air missile (SAM) system initially developed to intercept high-flying aircraft.

It was modified in the 1980s to focus on the new threat of tactical ballistic missiles, and proved itself against Iraq's Russian-made Scuds in the first Gulf War — the first time the system was used in combat.