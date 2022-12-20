Russia Conflicted on Ukraine Winter Offensive, Senior U.S. Official Says

The Russian leadership has conflicting views on whether to launch a winter offensive in Ukraine, which has warned of a fresh Russian attempt to seize Kyiv, a senior U.S. official said Tuesday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has publicly called for his top military brass to present him with "short- and medium-term" plans on how to proceed with the war he launched 10 months ago.

"I think there are conflicting things that we see," the U.S. official said of the Russian government deliberations.

"Certainly, there are some who, I think, would want to pursue offensives in Ukraine. There are others who have real questions about the capacity for Russia to actually do that," the official said on condition of anonymity.

The official said the United States would "adjust and adapt quickly" if the nature of the invasion changed.