Vatican Confirms Apology to Moscow Over Pope's Comments

The Vatican confirmed on Thursday that it had apologized to Russia after Pope Francis made comments in which he singled out the allegedly cruel role of Russian ethnic minorities in the Ukraine conflict.

Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni was asked about Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova saying earlier on Thursday that the Vatican had apologized for the pope's comments.

"I can now confirm there were diplomatic contacts to that effect," he said.

Pope Francis said in an interview in November that some of the "cruelest" actors among Russia's ranks in Ukraine were "not of the Russian tradition," but rather ethnic minorities such as "the Chechens, the Buryats, and so on."