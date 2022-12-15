Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Vatican Confirms Apology to Moscow Over Pope's Comments

Pope Francis. RICCARDO ANTIMIANI / EPA / TASS

The Vatican confirmed on Thursday that it had apologized to Russia after Pope Francis made comments in which he singled out the allegedly cruel role of Russian ethnic minorities in the Ukraine conflict. 

Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni was asked about Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova saying earlier on Thursday that the Vatican had apologized for the pope's comments.

"I can now confirm there were diplomatic contacts to that effect," he said.

Pope Francis said in an interview in November that some of the "cruelest" actors among Russia's ranks in Ukraine were "not of the Russian tradition," but rather ethnic minorities such as "the Chechens, the Buryats, and so on."

The comments drew indignation from Russia, with Zakharova describing them as a "perversion" and "beyond Russophobia."

Moscow has been accused of drawing disproportionately from its own ethnic minorities when drafting reservists to fight in the war in Ukraine. 

Kremlin critics contend that non-Russian minorities from impoverished and isolated regions of the country are dying in far greater numbers in Ukraine than ethnic Russians.

Non-Russian ethnic minorities have also been accused — often without any evidence — of playing outsized roles in places such as the Kyiv suburb of Bucha, where UN investigators are investigating allegations that Russian soldiers massacred civilians.

Read more about: Racism , Ukraine war

Read more

closing the exit

Russia to Hand Summons to Conscripted Reservists at Georgia Border

Russian military reservists attempting to travel to neighboring Georgia to escape Moscow’s “partial” mobilization will be handed their...
new refuseniks

Russia Readies Border Closures for Military-Aged Men – Reports

Russian authorities could close the border for military-aged men as soon as this week to disrupt a mass exodus of Russians fleeing President Vladimir Putin&rsquo...
Private warning

U.S. Warns Russia of 'Catastrophic ' Consequences of Nuclear Strike

The United States has warned Russia privately of "catastrophic" consequences if it uses nuclear weapons as part of the Ukraine invasion, top U.S. officials...
Racism

St. Petersburg University 'Erases' Non-Slavic Student From Promotional Photo

The Russian Education Ministry is to investigate a St. Petersburg university who erased a non-Slavic student from their promotional material, the Baltika...