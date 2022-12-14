U.S. Plans to Send Patriot Missiles to Ukraine – Media

The Pentagon is finalizing plans to send Patriot missile batteries that can shoot down incoming missiles to Ukraine, U.S. media reported Tuesday.

As Russia has ramped up missile strikes on key Ukrainian infrastructure, the administration of President Joe Biden could announce the deployment as early as this week, U.S. officials told The New York Times and CNN.

Ukraine's air defenses have played a key role during Russia's invasion, but with Moscow stepping up strikes on energy infrastructure as it faces growing losses on the ground, Kyiv has repeatedly pressed other countries — especially the United States — for the Patriot system.

The U.S. Army describes Patriot — which consists of multiple parts including a radar, a control station, power generating equipment and up to eight launchers — as its "most advanced air defense system."