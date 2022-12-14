Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Prisoner Swap with Russia Frees 64 Ukrainians and one U.S. Citizen

By AFP
Updated:
Andriy Yermak / telegram

Ukraine announced that it had secured the release 64 Ukrainians and one U.S. citizen in its latest prisoner swap with Russian forces on Wednesday.

"64 soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces who fought in the Donetsk and Luhansk sectors are going home," the Ukrainian president's chief of staff Andriy Yermak tweeted.

"It was also possible to free a U.S. citizen who helped our people — Suedi Murekezi."

Russia's state-run TASS news agency reported that Murekezi was arrested in the eastern Donetsk region of Ukraine in June and charged with attending anti-Russian protests and inciting "ethnic hatred."

Citing his lawyer, TASS said Murekezi was born in Rwanda and moved to the United States with his family in 1994. The lawyer said Murekezi worked in a nightclub in Kherson city and denied that his client had been a combatant.

Russian forces captured Kherson city soon after they invaded Ukraine in February, but Ukrainian troops retook the city this autumn, since when it has been subjected to frequent bouts of Russian shelling. 

Ukrainian officials say the epicenter of fighting since Kherson's recapture has been the Donetsk region where Russian forces have for months been trying to capture the city of Bakhmut. 

Read more about: Ukraine war , Prisoners of war

Read more

Fighters exchanged

Head of Annexed Donetsk Region Announces Prisoner Swap

The Russian-installed head of eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk region, Denis Pushilin, announced the completion of the latest in a series of prisoner swaps...
Pushing forward

Ukraine Says Key Eastern Town 'Cleared' of Russian Troops

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday that Lyman, a key town located in one of four Ukrainian regions annexed by Russia, had been "cleared"...
prisoner exchange

Putin Ally Medvedchuk, 55 Servicemen Freed in Swap With Ukraine

President Vladimir Putin's ally Viktor Medvedchuk and 55 servicemen were handed over to Russia in a record-high prisoner swap with Kyiv, a leader of Moscow-backed...
POW Allegations

Freed Ukrainian Prisoners of War Recount Russian Torture

Paramedic Yuliia Paievska says she underwent “extreme” beatings that didn't stop "even for a minute.”