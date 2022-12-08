Who is the Russian ‘Merchant of Death’ the U.S. Exchanged for Brittney Griner? 

Russia and the U.S. on Thursday conducted a one-for-one prisoner swap that secured the release of American basketball star Brittney Griner in exchange for Russian arms trafficker Viktor Bout.

Bout, 55, was meant to serve a 25-year sentence in a prison in Illinois after being convicted of a handful of offenses by the U.S. courts, including conspiracy to kill Americans, acquisition and export of anti-aircraft missiles, and provision of material support to a terrorist organization.

Throughout his two-decade criminal career Bout is believed to have aided both rebels and legitimate governments in an array of conflict zones, including Afghanistan, Yemen, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

But under the deal to secure the Thursday exchange, the sentence of one of the world’s most notorious arms dealers was commuted to the 10 years already served.

Bout, who earned nicknames such as “the merchant of death” and “the sanctions buster,” was born in Dushanbe, the capital of modern Tajikistan that was then part of the Soviet Union. He was educated and built a career in the Soviet military system and is believed to be fluent in six languages, including Arabic, Persian, and Esperanto.

Bout took advantage of the collapsing Soviet aviation industry to buy three Antonov cargo planes that he then leased for long-haul flights from Moscow, he told The New York Times in a 2003 interview.

"I never had investors," Bout famously said in the same interview, while also refusing to reveal how he was able to find the $120,000 to buy the planes aged just 25 years old.