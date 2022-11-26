Ukraine War Fuels ‘Fear and Anxiety’ for Russia’s Trans Community

Transgender and non-binary people in Russia have faced rising harassment and physical abuse since the start of the war in Ukraine, activists say, as the Kremlin doubles down on an ideology of “traditional values” in the face of international isolation. In particular, the country’s mobilization campaign has led to transgender women still officially classified as men facing conscription into the historically transphobic Armed Forces. The first weeks of the war were psychological “hell,” according to Nastya, a 35-year-old Russian transgender woman who requested anonymity. “If they had announced mobilization back then I would have had no idea what to do,” Nastya, told The Moscow Times. “I didn’t have my papers yet. I didn’t even have certificates, so legally I was still a man.” Russia’s invasion of Ukraine appears to have resulted in a new wave of official pressure not only against trans people, but also the country’s broader LGBT community, with legislation recently approved by the Russian parliament that is set to expand a 2013 ban on the “propaganda of non-traditional relationships.” And, in what is seen as a sign of future anti-LGBT measures, President Vladimir Putin last month signed a document to “strengthen Russian traditional spiritual and moral values.” The current climate brings the most risk for trans people, according to activists. Trans people “already face transphobia, homophobia and racism in everyday life, and when something like this war happens these groups become the most vulnerable,” says Anna-Maria Tesfaye, co-founder of Queer Svit, an NGO that helps LGBT people and ethnic minorities from Ukraine, Belarus and Russia affected by the war. “Transgender women in particular have to spend much more money and resources to avoid constant harassment.” A small network of LGBT support groups and NGOs have played a key role in helping trans people since the outbreak of war, providing legal advice as well as psychological and financial support. “The demand for emergency psychological help has grown sharply,” says Alexander Voronov, the head of St. Petersburg-based LGBT group Coming Out.

Above all, it was Putin’s call-up of tens of thousands of Russians for military service in Ukraine that was a cause of fear for transgender women. “There is fully-fledged transphobia in the Russian army and it is possible that the person will fall victim to a hate crime well before they make it to the frontlines,” said Tesfaye. The first openly transgender woman serving in the Russian army, Askatla, told independent media outlet Meduza earlier this month that once fellow soldiers became aware of her “double life,” she faced harassment, bullying and threats of physical abuse. While gender dysphoria is a valid exemption from military service, changing your documents to be legally identified as a woman is the most reliable way to avoid being called up, according to advice provided by Trans*Coalition, an NGO supporting transgender and non-binary rights activists from the Caucasus, Central Asia and Eastern Europe. The legal process of gender reassignment in Russia, however, is not free and can cost upwards of 20,000 rubles ($326). Queer Svit has provided money for dozens of Russians to undergo this process since mobilization. One of those who benefited was 20-year-old transgender woman Mihelena. “They basically saved my life,” Mihelina, 20, who received financial assistance from Queer Svit, told The Moscow Times. “I’m a student and that was a very hefty sum of money for me.” In addition to the steep costs, legal gender reassignment in Russia is often a deeply humiliating experience for transgender people. “An official at the passport office told me: ‘Well, is your life better now that you changed your gender? Hope you’re not trying to change anything else’,” said Nastya, who went through the process a few months before the start of Russia’s mobilization drive.