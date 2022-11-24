Two U.S. Surrogate Babies 'Rescued' from Russian Orphanage, Group Says

Two American babies born to a surrogate mother from eastern Ukraine and evacuated to Russia after the start of the war have been returned to their U.S. parents, the private group behind the operation, Project Dynamo, said Wednesday.

The twins, a boy and a girl, were "rescued" Tuesday after the organization's first mission on Russian territory, Project Dynamo said in a statement.

The Tampa, Florida-based group was created by former military personnel in 2021 to help evacuate U.S. and Afghan allies during the chaotic military withdrawal from Afghanistan.

The children were not kidnapped but evacuated to Estonia "contacts" in Russia, Peter D'Abrosca, a spokesman for the group, told AFP.

The surrogate mother lived in the Donbas, an eastern region of Ukraine partially occupied by Russian forces. Fleeing the war, she first sought refuge in Crimea before reaching St. Petersburg, where she gave birth to twins, a boy and a girl, in early September, according to the release.