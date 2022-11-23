Armed Offenses on the Rise in Russia

Crimes involving weapons have surged by nearly 30% in Russia this year, the RBC news website reported Wednesday, citing police data.

Some 5,000 offenses involving firearms, ammunition and explosives were registered in January-October 2022, a 29.7% increase from the same time period last year.

Authorities saw a more than 12% increase in the theft and extortion of firearms, ammunition and explosives, while registering 7.3% fewer arms smuggling offenses.

RBC notes that crimes using explosives hit a six-year peak of 283.

Russian military enlistment offices have been targeted by a slew of Molotov cocktail and arson attacks since the Kremlin sent its forces into neighboring Ukraine in February.