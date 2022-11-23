Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Armed Offenses on the Rise in Russia

Updated:
Moskva News Agency

Crimes involving weapons have surged by nearly 30% in Russia this year, the RBC news website reported Wednesday, citing police data.

Some 5,000 offenses involving firearms, ammunition and explosives were registered in January-October 2022, a 29.7% increase from the same time period last year.

Authorities saw a more than 12% increase in the theft and extortion of firearms, ammunition and explosives, while registering 7.3% fewer arms smuggling offenses.

RBC notes that crimes using explosives hit a six-year peak of 283.

Russian military enlistment offices have been targeted by a slew of Molotov cocktail and arson attacks since the Kremlin sent its forces into neighboring Ukraine in February.

Western Russia’s Kursk and Belgorod regions, both of which border war-torn Ukraine, saw the highest rise in crime rates involving weapons at 675% and 213% each.

Moscow came in third with a 203% increase in crimes involving weapons.

Overall, Russian law enforcement authorities registered 1.7% fewer crimes than in January-October 2021 at 1.67 million.

Violent crime saw a higher increase, climbing by 21.5% to a total of 23,500.

A geographic breakdown showed only 29 Russian regions registered an increase in crimes, compared with 56 regions that registered fewer.

Read more about: Crime

Read more

pilot scheme

Putin Names Swapped Convict Yaroshenko to Prison Oversight Spot

Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko, who spent more than a decade in a U.S. jail before being returned to Russia in a prisoner swap, was appointed a member...
cold case

Russian University Rector Remanded in Custody for Contract Killing

Ilshat Gafurov is suspected of ordering the assassination of a local lawmaker while serving as a mayor in 1999.
Shooting Tragedy

Gunman Kills 2 Kindergarteners in Central Russia

The gunman opened fire inside a kindergarten in Russia’s Ulyanovsk region.
'grief fills our hearts'

Newborn Killed in Russian Strike on Ukraine Maternity Ward – Rescuers

A newborn baby was killed following a Russian strike that hit a maternity ward in Ukraine's southern Zaporizhzhia region, which Moscow claims to have annexed...