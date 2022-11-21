Children's Play Author Claims Run Canceled Over ‘Male Princess’

The director of a children's play has claimed that its run at a Siberian theater was canceled just days after it began due to audience allegations that its content amounted to "gay propaganda," local media reported on Sunday.

The incident in the city of Novosibirsk came as lawmakers in Russia's State Duma are debating legislation extending an already-controversial law banning the dissemination of so-called "gay propaganda" to children to include adults as well.

According to the Novosibirsk-based ngs.ru news site, the Pervyi Teatr, a youth drama theater, called off a noon performance of "The Princess and the Ogre" on Sunday just 20 minutes before curtain up.

While the theater blamed "technical problems on stage," the play’s director later hinted that the performance had been canceled due to a male actor playing the role of a princess.

The all-male play is based on Soviet poet Genrikh Sapgir’s eponymous work, which was made into cartoon in the late 1970s.

Director Polina Kardymon said that audience members had submitted "denunciations" to the Culture Ministry after watching the premier of "The Princess and the Ogre" on Nov. 13.