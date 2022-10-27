Russian Lawmakers Vote in Favor of Anti-LGBT Bill 

Russian lawmakers on Thursday voted unanimously in favor of a bill to forbid the spreading of “propaganda of non-traditional sexual relations” toward minors and adults.

While Russian law currently prohibits the spread of so-called "gay propaganda" to minors under 18, the new bill would expand the ban to content aimed at all age groups. Activists say the bill, if passed, will effectively outlaw any public display or mention of LGBT relationships and lifestyles.

The bill, passed in the first reading by the lower house of parliament, or State Duma, would also expand the list of information prohibited for dissemination to children, including “information that can make children want to change their gender.”

According to the State Duma website, the bill would toughen the requirements for advertising and ban “demonstration of non-traditional sexual relations or preferences.” Films that “promote non-traditional sexual relations” would also not be granted a rental license.

Individuals would be fined up to 400,000 rubles ($6,512) for spreading such information “among people of any age,” while legal entities would be obliged to pay a penalty of up to 5 million rubles ($81,400).