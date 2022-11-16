Support The Moscow Times!
Russia Bans Entry to Irish PM, Key Ministers

By AFP
Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin. European Parliament / Flickr

Russia said on Wednesday it had banned entry to more than 50 top Irish officials including Prime Minister Micheal Martin over Western sanctions over Ukraine.

Among those listed are also Irish Foreign and Defense Minister Simon Coveney and Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe as well as a number of other key officials and lawmakers.

The Russian foreign ministry said the measures against the 52 figures were taken following Ireland's support of EU sanctions against Russia.

"Acting under orders from Brussels, Ireland is conducting an aggressive anti-Russian propaganda campaign," said a foreign ministry statement.

The statement said Ireland has been seeking to curtail bilateral cooperation with Moscow. 

Western capitals have slapped Russia with a slew of unprecedented sanctions over its offensive in pro-Western Ukraine. 

