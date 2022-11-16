Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Russia Bans Entry to Irish Leaders

By AFP
Updated:
Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin. European Parliament / Flickr

Russia said on Wednesday it had banned entry to more than 50 Irish officials including premier Micheal Martin in response to Western sanctions over Ukraine.

Among those listed was deputy premier Leo Varadkar, who is set to take back the premiership from Martin next month.

It also included Simon Coveney, who is Ireland's foreign and defense minister, and Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe as well as a number of other ministers and lawmakers.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said the measures against the 52 figures were taken following Ireland's support of EU sanctions against Russia.

"Acting under orders from Brussels, Ireland is conducting an aggressive anti-Russian propaganda campaign," said a Foreign Ministry statement.

It said Ireland has been seeking to curtail bilateral cooperation with Moscow.

In response, Coveney tweeted that Ireland "will be making no apology for being on the side of international law, the UN Charter, the side of Ukraine & the right side of history."

Western capitals have slapped Russia with a slew of unprecedented sanctions over its offensive in pro-Western Ukraine.

In March, in coordination with other EU members, Ireland expelled four diplomatic officials from Russia's embassy in Dublin, accusing them of espionage.

A week later, Russia expelled two diplomats from Ireland's Moscow embassy.

Read more about: Sanctions

Read more

Full Speed Ahead

Russia Approaches Chinese Firms to Revive Soviet-Era Moskvitch Cars – Reports

Moscow’s mayor announced plans to bring back the model after nationalizing the city's Renault-owned car plant.
opinion Maximilian Hess

The Biden Administration Has Reset U.S. Sanctions Policy on Russia

The key difference between the Trump and Biden administrations’ sanctioning acts has been the messaging used to deliver them.
dismissive attitude

Russian Intelligence Calls U.S. Cyber Attack Claims 'Nonsense'

"Reading this nonsense is an occupation of little interest," the SVR said of the U.S. executive order.
tough talk

Russia Summons U.S. Envoy for ‘Harsh Talks’ on New Sanctions

The Foreign Ministry vowed that Russia's retaliation to the sanctions would be “inevitable.”