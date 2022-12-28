Gazprom CEO Admits 'Difficult' Year for Russian Energy Giant

The head of Gazprom admitted on Wednesday that the Russian energy giant had experienced a challenging year as the company sought new markets following the imposition of international sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

"I want to say right away that 2022, of course, has turned out to be very, very difficult," Alexei Miller said during an end-of-year conference as tensions soar between Russia and the West.

Miller noted a "total change in the energy markets" driven by the consequences of Western sanctions on Moscow in response to President Vladimir Putin's decision to send troops to Ukraine.

He insisted, however, that Gazprom continued to operate in a "very well-coordinated" manner.