Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Gazprom CEO Admits 'Difficult' Year for Russian Energy Giant

By AFP
Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller. Gazprom

The head of Gazprom admitted on Wednesday that the Russian energy giant had experienced a challenging year as the company sought new markets following the imposition of international sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

"I want to say right away that 2022, of course, has turned out to be very, very difficult," Alexei Miller said during an end-of-year conference as tensions soar between Russia and the West.

Miller noted a "total change in the energy markets" driven by the consequences of Western sanctions on Moscow in response to President Vladimir Putin's decision to send troops to Ukraine.

He insisted, however, that Gazprom continued to operate in a "very well-coordinated" manner.

In 2021, Russia was the European Union's largest gas supplier, but the bloc drastically reduced its imports from Russia in an attempt to wean itself off Russian energy imports following the start of the Ukraine conflict.

Gazprom accounts for 11% of global natural gas production and has the largest gas reserves in the world.

The loss of its usual markets in Europe has led Gazprom to seek alternative markets, particularly in Asia. 

Miller welcomed last week's launch of the Kovykta gas field in Siberia, which he said would significantly raise the company's export capacity to China. 

"The Power of Siberia gas pipeline is now in operation throughout its entire length, more than 3,000 kilometres," Miller said.

Read more about: Gazprom , Sanctions

Read more

'energy war'

Absent Turbine a Russian ‘Excuse’ to Cap Gas Flows – Germany

Germany accused Russia of using the absence of a turbine as an "excuse" to limit gas deliveries via a key pipeline due to go back online this week.
around the world

Canada Returns Repaired Siemens Turbine to Russia – Kommersant

The turbine was loaded onto a plane to Germany on Sunday to speed up its arrival.
Full Speed Ahead

Russia Approaches Chinese Firms to Revive Soviet-Era Moskvitch Cars – Reports

Moscow’s mayor announced plans to bring back the model after nationalizing the city's Renault-owned car plant.
opinion Peter Rutland

Russia Has Upper Hand on Energy Sanctions

The West has promised a tough sanctions package against Moscow if it invades Ukraine. But when it comes to energy, Russia holds most of the cards.